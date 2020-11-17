Assam: BTC elections to be held in two phases in December

The counting of the votes is scheduled to be on December 12. (Representational)

The elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be held in two phases on December 7 and 10, and the counting is scheduled on December 12, the state election commission of Assam announced on Tuesday.

Polling for the 40 seats of the BTC was scheduled to be held on April 4 and the results were to be announced on April 8. But in March, as the pandemic broke out, the state poll panel indefinitely deferred them. Later, amid an increase in Covid cases in Assam, the state’s Health Department wrote to the state election commission in September that the BTC elections should be postponed.

In the 2015 Council elections, BPF, the BJP’s ally in the state government, had won 20 seats and wrested power. The BJP had won only one seat. Coming just ahead of the upcoming state elections early next year, the BTC election could be crucial for the BJP.

In January this year, the BJP-led central government signed a peace and development accord with Bodo groups, followed by the ceremonial laying down of arms of over 1600 cadres of the Bodo militant outfit NDFB. Next month, PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Kokrajhar in Bodoland Territorial Region, and termed it as one of the largest in Independent India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd