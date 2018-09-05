Assam: Boat carrying 40 passengers capsizes in Brahmaputra river

Brahmaputra: A boat capsized off North Guwahati. Brahmaputra: A boat capsized off North Guwahati.

A boat carrying around 40 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra river off North Guwahati today. According to reports, the boat developed a technical glitch following which it collided with a a water supply project near Ashwaklanta Temple in the Brahmaputra.

Local media reports state that about 15 passengers have been rescued so far, while one body has been recovered. NDRF and SDRF have been rushed to the spot.

The route taken by the boat is a daily one used to travel from north Guwahati to Guwahati city. Among those in the boat were students.

