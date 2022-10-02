Assam boat capsize: Missing circle officer’s body recovered

Three days after a 32-year-old revenue and circle officer went missing after a boat capsized on the Brahmaputra river during an inspection visit in Assam’s Dhubri district, disaster relief personnel recovered his body Sunday morning.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “After continued efforts by our rescue teams, the body of Circle Officer Sanju Das, who went missing in the recent Dhubri boat mishap, was recovered about 1000 m downstream from the accident spot. My deep condolences to his bereaved family. May his atman attain sadgati. Om Shanti!”

Sanju Das, Dhubri revenue circle officer and magistrate, was on a boat on the Brahmaputra river to inspect an erosion-affected area in the district Thursday (September 29) morning. When the boat was on its way back, it accidentally hit an underwater pillar of the under-construction Dhubri-Fulbari bridge and capsized.

The boat had over 25 people on board. A group of local people and government officials rushed to rescue them but Das was nowhere to be found.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Moferjal Sarkar, an official of the Assam Disaster Management Authority at Dhubri, informed rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered his body around 10.30 am, roughly 200 metres ahead of the spot where the boat capsized.

“His body might have been trapped inside the sand on the riverbed in some way. It must have swollen by staying underwater these past two days and it floated today. NDRF and SDRF personnel were continuing search and rescue operations in the area and they noticed his body around 10:30 am,” the official said.

Sarkar also said the circle officer’s body is currently undergoing post-mortem examination at Dhubri civil hospital.

Advertisement

The official’s family at Silchar in Assam’s Barak Valley was informed. Meanwhile, the authorities were in talks with the Air Force to airlift his body home.