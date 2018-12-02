Assam: Blast in Rangiya-Dekargaon Intercity train leaves 3 injured

Toggle Menu
Assam train blast: The explosion took place in Rangia-Dekargaon Intercity Express train at Harisinga in Assam's Udalguri, police said.

Three people were injured in an explosion that took in an intercity passenger train in Assam’s Udalguri on Saturday.

The explosion occurred in a coach of the Rangiya-Dekargaon Intercity Express at the Harisinga railway station around 7.04 pm, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said.

Railway and police officials have rushed to the site — around 95 km from Guwahati. Injuries were not grievous in nature, the spokesperson added.

Investigations are on and it was yet to be ascertained whether the explosion was caused by a grenade or an improvised explosive device (IED), PTI reported.

-More details awaited

