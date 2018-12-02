Assam: Blast in Rangiya-Dekargaon Intercity train leaves 3 injured

Three people were injured in an explosion that took in an intercity passenger train in Assam’s Udalguri on Saturday.

Advertising

The explosion occurred in a coach of the Rangiya-Dekargaon Intercity Express at the Harisinga railway station around 7.04 pm, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said.

Railway and police officials have rushed to the site — around 95 km from Guwahati. Injuries were not grievous in nature, the spokesperson added.

Investigations are on and it was yet to be ascertained whether the explosion was caused by a grenade or an improvised explosive device (IED), PTI reported.

-More details awaited