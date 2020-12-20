Assam: BJP wins big in Tiwa council polls

The BJP won 33 out of 36 seats. (Express photo)

The BJP Saturday virtually swept the polls to the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council in Assam, with rival Congress winning only one seat and ally AGP sweeping up the remaining two.

The BJP’s 33-seat victory comes ahead of the state elections early next year—and days after the party, along with two local allies, took control of another key autonomous body, the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Ranjit Dass, state BJP president, told The Indian Express: “Yes, it is an important victory. In the last TAC polls (in 2015), we had got only three seats. But this time we have swept it.”

Despite winning just three seats in the last Tiwa council polls, the BJP had still wielded influence — the former Chief Executive Member (CEM), Paban Manta, is now a BJP member. On Saturday, Manta won from the Damal constituency. The CEM before Manta, Ramakanta Deuri, is now a BJP MLA.

In 2015 council polls, the Congress had won 15 seats and the AGP two.

The Tiwa council is a statutory body constituted under the State Act and comprises parts of Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon and Hojai districts.

The polls were held on December 17.

