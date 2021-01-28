Assam: BJP to seek people’s suggestions for manifesto

The Assam BJP has started an exercise to collect people’s opinions for preparing the election manifesto by sending out workers and vans equipped with audio-video facilities to reach out to voters across constituencies.

BJP state president Ranjeet Dass told The Indian Express, “We are sending out 100 such vans across the state. They will spread the word about our government’s work and seek people’s suggestions on what important points our manifesto should include.”

Dass explained that appointed party workers and leaders will strive to know the ‘Mann ki baat’ of the voters before preparing the manifesto.

Moreover, he said that the BJP will also be urging voters to give a miss call to a certain mobile number following which, party workers will call them back for their suggestions on the manifesto.

On the occasion of the launch of the vans on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “This is the beauty of people’s democracy, people’s involvement… inclusive democracy.”

Assam is scheduled to go to the polls in April. The Congress and the AIUDF, along with three Left parties and a regional party, have announced a grand alliance against the BJP. On the other hand, the two new regional parties — the AJP and the Raijor Dal — are also in talks for an alliance.

On Sunday, addressing two public events in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out against the Congress and the AIUDF alliance in Assam, saying that they would invite ‘infiltrators’ to Assam to secure their vote bank, while he argued that it was only the Narendra Modi-led BJP government that can ensure a “corruption-free, foreigner-free, terrorism-free, pollution-free” Assam.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public event at historic Jerenga Pothar (field) in Sivasagar district and ceremonially distributed over 1 lakh land pattas to families from indigenous communities across the state. He said at the event that whether it be the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government or the current NDA one, safeguarding Assam’s culture, self-respect and security has been the priority.