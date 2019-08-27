Assam BJP MLA claims cows produce more milk when a flute is played in ‘Lord Krishna style’

Assam BJP leader Dilip Kumar Paul Sunday claimed cows give more milk when a flute is played. During an event, the two-time MLA from Silchar said the amount of milk increases “multiple times” when the flute is played in “a special tune which Lord Krishna used to do”.

“It has been proven by modern scientists that if we can play the flute in a special tune, which Lord Krishna used to do, the amount of milk increases multiple times,” Paul said, at the opening ceremony of a folk festival in Silchar on Sunday evening. “This was the science of ancient times and we are going to bring this technique back to modern times.”

“I am not a scientist, but with a vast knowledge in Indian traditional study I can say that these claims are true and scientists now-a-days have started believing in these ideas,” he added.

Paul was first elected to the state legislative Assembly from Silchar constituency in 2014 after winning a bypoll to the seat. He was re-elected 17 months later after beating Bithika Dev, wife of former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, with a record 39,000 votes. Paul was elected as deputy speaker in the Assam Assembly, a rare achievement for a Bengali speaking MLA in Assam.

In May 2018, Paul announced on Facebook that he was resigning from the post, just a day before the Joint Parliamentary Committee came to Silchar.

Paul, a long-time RSS supporter, is one of the 15 MLAs from the Bengali dominant Barak Valley in Assam. Around 3.5 million Bengali speaking citizens reside in three districts of Barak Valley and around four lakh names were excluded from the final draft of NRC.

Paul had stirred a controversy last year after criticising then Silchar MP and president of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev for riding on the shoulder of a male supporter while participating at a protest in New Delhi. He had called her “Kalank of Silchar” and mocked her as an “unmarried women at the age of 50”.