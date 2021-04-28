Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Assam, tremors felt in Bengal too

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 28, 2021 8:29:49 am
Updated: April 28, 2021 8:29:49 am
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam on Wednesday. The quake, whose epicentre was near Tezpur, was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
Tremors were felt in parts of West Bengal too.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd