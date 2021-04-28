scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Assam, tremors felt in Bengal too

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 28, 2021 8:29:49 am
Assam earthquake, bengal earthquake, Assam news, Assam tremors, Assam quake magnitude, Indian expressTremors were felt in parts of West Bengal too.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam on Wednesday. The quake, whose epicentre was near Tezpur, was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Tremors were felt in parts of West Bengal too.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

