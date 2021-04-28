Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Assam, tremors felt in Bengal too

Tremors were felt in parts of West Bengal too.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam on Wednesday. The quake, whose epicentre was near Tezpur, was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

This is a developing story. More details awaited.