Five ‘jihadi’ modules busted in Assam since March… issue is serious: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated: August 5, 2022 1:01:31 am
The Assam Police has busted five “jihadi” modules with links to Al Qaeda-affiliated terror outfits in Bangladesh since March, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Thursday.
“Five modules [busted] in five months… so the issue is serious,” Sarma said, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday.
Since March, Assam Police, aided by Intel inputs from Central agencies, have been carrying out operations in lower districts of Barpeta and Bongaigaon. These operations have revealed that six Bangladeshi nationals entered the state illegally to “indoctrinate youths”, and one of them — Mohammed Suman — was arrested from Barpeta in March, said Sarma.
These individuals have alleged links to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a banned terror outfit of Bangladesh with links to Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). According to Sarma, they had been operating several training camps during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sarma said Suman had been living in the “guise of an Arabic teacher in a madrasa, and also worked as an imam”. Another individual, named Mufti Mustafa, was arrested from Moirabari in Morigaon district on July 28. Sarma said he ran a madrasa, where children were indoctrinated in “jihadi” ideology.
On Thursday, Mustafa’s madrasa in Moirabari was demolished by bulldozers because it was constructed “without permission”, Sarma said.
Sarma said the “hub of activities of all the [terror] modules” were turning out to be madrasas.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Maharashtra surpasses last year’s swine flu tally by 42.6%
Citizens to enjoy rides in first AC double-decker bus from September: BEST
Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits, say contractor; officials say no caste bias
Haryana fire officer under fire for delay in providing RTI information
CWG 2022: Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarterfinals
Expecting one of our trustees to be included in new trust: Harijan Sevak Sangh
Illustrated book on oral health for children released at PGI
Sex racket busted at Pune spa; 5 booked, 4 women rescued
Newborn girl rescued after buried alive in Sabarkantha
Cong discusses first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Ahmedabad meet
PM inaugurates hospital in Dharampur
Kerala Skater’s body handed over to kin after autopsy