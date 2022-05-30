Assam: Man accused of inciting mob to torch Batadrava police station killed while trying to ‘flee custody’

The prime accused, who allegedly incited a mob to burn down the Batadrava police station in Assam’s Nagaon last week, died early on Monday, allegedly in a road accident while trying to flee police custody. Three policemen were also injured in the incident.

“The accused, Ashikul Islam, was booked by the police on Sunday, and we took him in for questioning,” said Nagaon SP Leena Doley. During the interrogation, Ashikul had admitted that he had stored arms in his house. “So, our team went looking for the arms. After the search operation ended, on the way back he tried to escape from the car and the escort vehicle behind him accidentally ran him over,” Doley said, adding that he was declared brought dead by the hospital.

In December 2021, Niraj Das, the prime accused in the lynching of a student leader in Jorhat, had died in a similar fashion — run over by a police vehicle while he was allegedly trying to escape custody.

The torching of the Batadrava police station in Dhing circle last Saturday had followed the alleged custodial death of Safikul Islam, a 39-year-old local fish-seller from the Salonabori village.

Safikul had been arrested on Friday night after police found him allegedly inebriated. Police claim he died since he was unwell. Safikul’s family has alleged that police demanded Rs 10,000 and a duck as bribe to release him, and beat him up in custody, leading to his death. On Saturday afternoon, an irate mob, primarily comprising Islam’s family, including his wife and daughter, set fire to the police station.

Since then, 11 people (including Ashikul, as well as family members of Safikul) were booked for arson. The police have said those booked were identified in the video footage of the incident, which was recorded by bystanders.

“Ashikul can be seen wearing a red T-shirt in the video, inciting people,” said Doley. She added that a 7.2 MM pistol as well as the red shirt Ashikul was seen wearing in the video were recovered from his home.

Following Saturday’s mob violence and arson, the authorities on Sunday had demolished homes of those who had allegedly set fire to the police station. This included Safikul’s home. According to police, the accused were “encroachers” and were staying on government land with “forged” documents. The accused were also booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their suspected terror links.

Speaking to the press after the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the incident was a reflection of the “dangerous” times people of Assam were living in. “A police station was burnt down. Till our government is in power, we will not pardon such crimes,” Sarma had said.

Since Sarma took over as CM in May 2021, he has emphasised on a “zero tolerance policy” on criminals, giving the police “full operational liberty within the ambit of law” to function. According to a PTI report, between March 2021 and May 2022, at least 47 people have been killed and 116 injured in police action, while they allegedly tried to flee police custody or attacked police.

In the last 24 hours, two people (a rhino poacher from Biswanath district and an alleged rapist in Karbi Anglong district) have been injured in police action while trying to escape custody.