Assam bandh today: Muslim organisation calls for state-wide shutdown

Assam Bandh today: A 12-hour bandh was called by the Assam Muslim Autonomous Council Demand Committee citing attacks on minorities in the state

Assam Bandh today: A 12-hour bandh was called by the Assam Muslim Autonomous Council Demand Committee citing attacks on minorities in the state. (Representational image)

The Assam Muslim Autonomous Council Demand Committee Wednesday called for a 12-hour bandh citing attacks on minorities in the state, reported APN news. Among the issues raised by the organization include the attack on a Muslim beef seller, Biswanath, who was allegedly force fed pork, and the alleged inflammatory comments made by Hojai BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev.

Rashidul Hoque Bahadur, president of the organisation, alleged that the RSS and BJP were involved in the beating up of Biswanath.  “The BJP has failed to rein in Shiladitya Dev because of which the Biswanath incident took place. We believe RSS and BJP are involved in the heinous incident,” Hoque said.

Urging the state government to take serious note of the issues, Bahadur said he feared the BJP would unleash a reign of terror over the Muslim population if the party does not perform well in the parliamentary elections.

Condemning the attacks on people from the Muslim community, former MLA Rasul Haque said that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal did not take any action against Shiladitya Dev for his discriminatory statements.

