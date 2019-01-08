Assam bandh LIVE updates: Northeast shut amid protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with 30 other organisations called for a state-wide 11 hours shutdown on Tuesday, from 5 am to 4 pm, protesting against the scheduled tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in Parliament.

On Monday, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) withdrew from the alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam as it failed to convince the Centre that the Bill would “nullify the ongoing updating of the National Register of Citizens”, AGP president Atul Bora said on Monday. Referring to a meeting he had with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Bora said that the Bill will be passed in the Lower House today.

Assam, on Monday, witnessed public protests and demonstrations by civil society groups and AASU against the Bill and black flags were raised in Guwahati against the NDA government.