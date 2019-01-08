Assam bandh LIVE updates: Northeast shut amid protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Assam bandh LIVE UPDATES: Protesters say the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill scheduled to be tabled today in Lok Sabha is a 'threat' to the state and against the basic principles of the 1985 Assam Accord.
The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with 30 other organisations called for a state-wide 11 hours shutdown on Tuesday, from 5 am to 4 pm, protesting against the scheduled tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in Parliament.
Assam, on Monday, witnessed public protests and demonstrations by civil society groups and AASU against the Bill and black flags were raised in Guwahati against the NDA government.
Opposition to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which examined the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, placed their 440-page report in Lok Sabha on Monday. The report appreciated the government decision to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan on the ground that they were being persecuted in those countries.
As many as six members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which examined the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, gave their dissent notes on report of the panel. Biju Janata Dal leader Bhartruhari Mahtab stated that the Bill contravened provisions of the principal Act and ran counter to the spirit of the 1985 Assam Accord.
What is Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016?
The Union Cabinet cleared the redrafted Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Monday which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 19, 2016 to amend the Act.
The Bill amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 and makes illegal migrants eligible for citizenship on the basis of religion. Further, the Bill seeks to cancel the registration of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders if they violate any law.
The Act of 1955 regulates who may acquire Indian citizenship and on what grounds. Illegal migrants are prohibited from acquiring Indian citizenship under the Act. An illegal migrant by the definition of the Act is a foreigner who enters the country without valid travel documents, like a passport and visa, or enters with valid documents, but stays beyond the permitted time period.
Composition of committee looking into Clause 6 of 1985 Assam Accord
The Ministry of Home Affairs last week notified the high-level committee that is expected to look into the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord of 1985. The committee is headed by a retired IAS officer MP Bezbarauah and includes eminent Assamese personalities from various fields. The panel will submit its report within six months. There are a total of nine members in the committee including Bezbaruah.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said Clause 6 "wasn't fully implemented" and the notification came days after the Union Cabinet cleared a proposal to set up a high-level committee.
The committee will receive support from North East division of the Home Ministry and the Assam government, the home ministry said. Further, the committee is expected to look at reservation of Assamese people in Legislative Assembly of Assam and other local bodies. It would also look into the need for reservation in government jobs for people of the state and recommend on various measures needed for preserving the culture and idenity of the people.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 is working towards the implementation of Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord. Clause 6 of the Accord reads, “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.”
The Ministry of Home Affairs last week notified the high-level committee that is expected to look into the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord of 1985. There are a total of nine members in the committee.
AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya told the Indian Express that it was “meaningless” to send a representative to the panel because the BJP government "is violating Clause 5 of Assam Accord” by bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.
The North East Students’ Union (NESO) — the umbrella student body representing all the states — has also called for the bandh across seven northeastern states, which is being supported by the AGP, the Congress and 30 other ethnic organisations from Assam. The decision to call for a bandh was taken immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Silchar on January 4, where he stated that the Bill will be passed by Parliament soon.
“This is the first time in ten years that the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) is calling for a bandh,” said AASU General Secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi. This is the first time since independence that the entire Northeast region will observe a unified bandh, said Gogoi.
