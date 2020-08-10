Assam: Asst prof booked for Facebook post on Ram

It is learnt that the case has been filed under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 295A (outraging religious feelings) and 501(defamatory matter). It is learnt that the case has been filed under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 295A (outraging religious feelings) and 501(defamatory matter).

An assistant professor from Silchar’s Assam University has been booked for hurting religious sentiments by allegedly putting up a derogatory Facebook post about Ram, officials said on Sunday.

The comments were posted by Anindya Sen on August 5—on the day of the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya—and a case was filed on August 8 after a complaint from one Rohit Chanda, whose Facebook profile describes him as an ABVP member. In his complaint, Chanda alleged that Sen made derogatory remarks on Ram and “continuously posts such abusive posts defaming Hindu dharma and also abuses constitutional posts like Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country”.

It is learnt that the case has been filed under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 295A (outraging religious feelings) and 501(defamatory matter).

“Yes, a case has been registered over the FB post. The complaint is about the post hurting religious sentiments. We will investigate the matter,” Cachar SP B L Meena told The Indian Express.

However, Sen said he never intended to insult any Hindu god or goddess. “The Ramayana is an epic. It has many versions. At different points, Ram has been criticised. I am not the first one to point out the criticism. It has been done before as well,” the assistant professor said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.