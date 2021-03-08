Assam elections: AIUDF releases first list, ‘friendly’ contest in 5 seats

THE ALL India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which is led by MP Badruddin Ajmal, on Sunday released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Assam polls, while mentioning that in five seats it will be in “friendly” contest.

The AIUDF, which enjoys a large support base amongst the Bengali-origin Muslims of Assam, is in alliance with the Congress in the grand alliance for this election. The party holds 14 seats in the outgoing Assam Assembly.

The AIUDF list said that there will be “friendly” contest in five minority-dominated seats — Sarukhetri, Jaleshwar, Dalgaon, Chenga and Baghbar. A Congress source told The Indian Express that the friendly contest will be between Congress and the AIUDF in the five seats.

Of the five seats, four have sitting Congress MLAs. In Jaleswar, the current MLA is of the AIUDF, Sahab Uddin Ahmed, but the contestant this time is a new face, Rafiqul Islam.

Ajmal had earlier told The Indian Express that the party will make “sacrifices” to make the grand alliance work.