Assam: Ex-Army man detained as ‘foreigner’ released

Retired Army subedar Mohammad Sanaullah, who was held in a detention center in Guwahati after being declared as an illegal foreigner was released on Saturday after being granted bail a day earlier, ANI reported.

52-year-old Sanaullah was granted interim bail by the Gauhati High Court on the condition that he furnishes a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with two local sureties.

The Court also ordered Sanaullah’s biometrics were to be obtained before his release and prohibited him from leaving the territorial jurisdiction of Kamrup (Rural) and Kamrup (Metro) districts.

Sanaullah retired as a subedar with the Army Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in August 2017, after serving in insurgency-affected areas of Jammu & Kashmir and the North-East.

Following his retirement, he joined the Border Wing of the Assam Police as a sub-inspector in Kamrup (rural) district after qualifying the requisite tests. After investigating him as a suspected illegal foreigner in 2008-09, the Border wing of the state police put a “reference” case against him at the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT).

Sanaullah lost the case on May 23 this year and on May 29 was taken to a detention centre for illegal migrants in Assam’s Goalpara district.