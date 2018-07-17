APSC cash-for-job ‘scam’: BJP MP alleges conspiracy after cops summon daughter

APSC chief Rakesh Kumar Paul was arrested last year. (Dasarath Deka/File) APSC chief Rakesh Kumar Paul was arrested last year. (Dasarath Deka/File)

R P Sharma, BJP MP from Tezpur, Assam, on Monday alleged that the summoning of his daughter for questioning as part of the probe into the alleged cash-for-job scam in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is a “political conspiracy” against him.

Pallavi Sharma, an Assam Police Service (APS) officer of 2016 batch, has been summoned with 19 other officers as Assam Police probe the alleged scam.

Sharma told The Indian Express over the phone, “All allegations against my daughter are false. It is an attempt to defame me and also to deprive me of getting a party ticket for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.”

“This conspiracy is going on for more than one-and-a-half years now. My daughter’s selection was absolutely fair and according to rules. Let them get handwriting samples and send it to forensic lab. Everything will be clear,” he said.

The main accused in the alleged scam is former APSC chief Rakesh Kumar Paul (55), who was arrested soon after the probe began in late 2016. Since then, a series of raids and handwriting tests have taken place, leading to 44 arrests. According to police sources, candidates used to pay between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh to Paul who allegedly facilitated the replacement of their answer sheets with fake ones.

Additional SP, Dibrugarh, Surjit Singh Panesar, who is leading the investigation, said the 19 officers would have to appear at the office of the Special Branch of Assam Police in Guwahati and provide handwriting samples and answer some questions. “We are focusing a lot on collecting scientific evidence,” said Singh.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App