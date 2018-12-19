Assam approves farm loan waiver, to cost Rs 600 crore

THE BJP government in Assam has approved two schemes, one to waive off 25 per cent of farm loans and another to provide fresh interest-free loans through the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), a senior minister said on Tuesday.

Advertising

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting Monday night and the process to implement it has already begun. The waiver is expected to cost Rs 600 crore and benefit lakhs of state farmers.

Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister and government spokesperson Chandra Mohan Patowary told The Indian Express that 25 per cent of all agricultural loans, through KCC or other agricultural loans through PSUs, will be waived off with a maximum cap of Rs 25,000.

“Also, farmers who have already repaid their loans will be termed as ‘smart farmers’ and Rs 25,000 will be paid back to them. Moreover, waiver with a cap of Rs 10,000 will also be done to farmers who have not repaid their loans and have become NPAs which prohibits them from getting fresh loans,” Patowary said.

Patowary also pointed out that for fresh loans through the KCC, the state Cabinet has decided to provide 4 per cent interest waiver in addition to the 3 per cent provided by the central government. “This will give 7 per cent interest waiver to farmers, which means they will get loans at 0 per cent interest because the interest in KCC loans is 7 per cent,” he said.