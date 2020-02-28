AASU: Convention to be held in March end to discuss way forward for anti-CAA movement

A protest against CAA in Guwahati on last month. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka) A protest against CAA in Guwahati on last month. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka)

After a two-day-long central executive meeting of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the organisation has announced a state-level convention at the end of March to discuss the plans to take the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests forward. “Whether or not a political party will be formed, that the convention will decide,” said AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi. The meeting was held at Gauhati University on February 27 and 28.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath addressed a press conference after the meeting and said that there has been a lot of talk about an “alternative”. “We are thinking about it and it might become a reality,” he told the reporters.

“This demand for an alternative by the public is legitimate. Congress, AGP and BJP have all betrayed the public — so there needs to be another option,” said Gogoi.

AASU has been spearheading the anti-CAA movement in Assam. In December 2019, protests became violent leading to a nine-day internet ban, curfew and deaths of five young men.

At the convention, slated to be held in the last week of March, various like-minded groups and organisations will be invited. “We will call intellectuals, professors, social activists, cultural activists, film fraternity etc — it will be an inclusive meeting to decide the way forward,” said Gogoi.

The student organisation also decided that intense agitations against the Act will resume after the Class X and XII board exams are over in March.

The AASU led the six-year-long anti-foreigner Assam Agitation (1979-85). It resulted in the birth of a new political party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Since 2016, the AGP is an ally of the BJP-led government in the state. In December 2019, its lone MP in the Rajya Sabha had voted in favour of the CAA.

