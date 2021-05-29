Assam announces Rs 3,500 per month, other assistance for children orphaned by Covid

An Indian health worker in protective suit takes the swab of a child to test for COVID-19 in Burha Mayong village, Morigaon district of Assam, India, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo)

The Assam government on Saturday announced an assistance scheme for minors orphaned by the Covid pandemic, including providing Rs 3,500 per child per month to such children. The scheme was announced coinciding with the completion of seven years by the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Announcing the Sishu Seva Scheme at a press conference in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that for children who have lost their parents or the earning parent will be provided Rs 3,500 per month. For this, Rs 2,000 will come from an existing central scheme, with conditions.

Sarma added that for those adolescent girls who have lost their parents and there is no one in the immediate family to support them, they would be accommodated by the state government in hostels of educational institutions and their schooling would be taken care of.

The scheme also promises assistance towards marriage of young women who have lost their parents to Covid, including a one-time financial package, one tola of gold and an amount of Rs 50,000.

Moreover, the scheme aims to provide laptops to such children and impart skill education to them.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu too announced the ‘Chief Minister Bal Seva Scheme’ for which children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardians or adoptive parents due to Covid will be eligible and receive Rs 2,000 per month.