Assam announces re-opening of schools from Nov 2, attendance voluntary

Schools have been shut since mid-March as part of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar / Representational)

The Assam government on Saturday announced re-starting regular classes in schools and colleges, from standard six onward, on a voluntary basis, from November 2.

Addressing the press in Guwahati, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said classes will be held according to a staggered timetable and on separate days.

Students of classes 8, 10 and 11 will have classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, whereas students of 6, 7, 9 and 12 will have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The government notification said, “There will be two batches for each class. However, if in any class, the total number of students is less than 20, then division in batch will not be required.” The first batch of classes will be held between 8:30 AM and 12:30 PM, whereas the second will be held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

“Online mode of education will continue for students who prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school,” the notification said.

In colleges, the first semester will have its classes on Mondays and Thursdays; third semester will have classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; while the fifth semester will have classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The notification added that on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays the colleges shall arrange the classes in such a way so that crowding is avoided the notification suggested holding of classes in two shifts — morning and afternoon.

“Students who are unable to attend classes in their respective colleges because of some extreme circumstances may opt to attend classes in a college of their locality with prior permission from the concerned authorities of both the colleges. However, this should be taken as a temporary measure,” the notification said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd