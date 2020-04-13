Assam and Meghalaya allow liquor shops to open from Monday

The orders note that to avoid overcrowding, the shops may direct customers to nearby stores. (Picture for representation) The orders note that to avoid overcrowding, the shops may direct customers to nearby stores. (Picture for representation)

Governments of Assam and Meghalaya allowed the opening of liquor shops from Monday, subject to conditions of timing, social distancing and cleanliness, authorities said.

A letter from SK Medhi, additional commissioner of excise, Assam, to all the deputy commissioners of the state said that the state government has approved the opening of “IMFL ‘off’/ CS ‘off’ shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries” from Monday.

The allowed time period is 10 am to 5pm. These establishments will be responsible for ensuring social distancing, cough etiquette and other hygiene norms. They are asked to function with bare minimum staff and “strictly avoid over-crowding”.

Similarly in Meghalaya, a letter written to DCs by the excise commissioner said that state government had approved the opening of wine shops and and bonded warehouses from Monday to April 17, with a daily time frame of 9am to 4pm. The order placed similar restrictions like that in Assam of social distancing and asked the establishments to function with minimum staff.

Both the orders note that to avoid overcrowding, the shops may direct customers to nearby stores.

