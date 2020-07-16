Assam: Activist Akhil Gogoi gets bail in three cases

Akhil Gogoi was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka/File) Akhil Gogoi was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka/File)

Activist Akhil Gogoi — charged with sedition by the NIA and currently undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 — was granted bail in three cases by the Gauhati High Court on Thursday, his advocate said.

“Akhil Gogoi was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court in three cases and now only two NIA cases are left. The special NIA court will decide on the matter,” a lawyer representing Gogoi told The Indian Express.

On July 11, Gogoi tested positive for Covid-19 and was subsequently shifted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for treatment. He had been suffering from fever and body aches for a few days. There have been demands for Gogoi’s release from prison from several quarters.

The special NIA court had granted bail to two of Gogoi’s associates, Bittu Sonowal and Manas Konwar, this week. Sonowal and Konwar were lodged with Gogoi in the jail and both had tested positive for coronavirus.

Gogoi, Sonowal and Konwar had all been booked by NIA on charges of sedition and under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly being overground workers of the banned CPI (Maoist), soon after anti-CAA protests broke out in Assam in December last year.

Gogoi has said that he has never had anything to do with Maoists.

