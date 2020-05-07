Assam: 52-yr-old cancer patient beats Covid-19

Jamal Uddin used to teach at a local madarsa and ran a small business. Jamal Uddin used to teach at a local madarsa and ran a small business.

Assam’s first Covid-19 patient, a 52-year-old man suffering from cancer and diabetes, recovered Wednesday after undergoing treatment for over a month, officials said. His recovery, doctors said, is remarkable as his co-morbid conditions made him more vulnerable to falling prey to Covid-19.

Jamal Uddin, who hails from Hasanpur village of Karimganj district in Assam’s Barak Valley region, is a senior member of the Tablighi Jamaat. He used to teach at a local madarsa and ran a small business. He was detected to be suffering from blood cancer in February this year.

On March 5, while undergoing cancer treatment, he visited Nizamuddin in Delhi to attend a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat. He returned to his village on March 13 and was well for the next five-six days. After that, he developed fever and subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On March 31, Assam announced him as the state’s first Covid-19 case. He was admitted for treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

“It was a tough time for the family. My brother and I took him to the SMCH that day and we were quarantined after he tested positive. Fortunately, we tested negative and so did other members of our family,” Md Dawood Jamal, a son of Jamal Uddin, told The Indian Express over the phone. He added that Jamal Uddin was brought from SMCH on Wednesday and kept under observation for 14 days at a hospital a few hundred metres away from their house.

“We were told that blood cancer made his situation worse. But by God’s grace, he has made it through. His cancer treatment will continue,” Dawood said.

Dr. Babul Bezbaruah, principal of SMCH, said that Jamal Uddin’s treatment was a “very difficult” one. In mid-April, his condition had deteriorated.

Dr Bezbaruah said a high-level team was constituted with at least five doctors to advise on his treatment and monitor the prognosis on a day-to-day basis.

“It should be a case for research. He was suffering from leukemia — a generalised and not localised cancer — which made his condition complicated. His immunity was low and he was already taking anti-cancer drugs,” Dr Bezbaruah told The Indian Express.

As on Thursday afternoon, a total of 45 patients reported positive in Assam: out of which 34 have been discharged, 10 are being treated and one died.

