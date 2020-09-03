Assam: 25 Bangladesh fishermen held for flouting visa rules sent back

An Additional SP accompanied the men and handed them over to Bangladeshi authorities. An activist in Guwahati said that the men reached their village in Bangladesh by evening. (File)

Twenty-five Bangladeshi fishermen, arrested in Assam’s Dhubri district for flouting visa rules in May, returned to their country on Wednesday after being imprisoned for four months here, officials confirmed.

Calls for the release of the men – who worked as fishermen and farm labourers, and who had valid passports stamped with travel visas — had been growing in the neighbouring country.

“Today afternoon they were deported through the Changrabandha check point,” Dhubri SP Anand Mishra said. “In the larger interest of the nations and with humanitarian considerations, the men were allowed to go as a goodwill gesture.”

