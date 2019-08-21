Assam: 221 recruited for Foreigners’ Tribunals

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday announced a list of 221 people selected for appointment as members at the existing and 200 soon-to-be-opened Foreigners’ Tribunals (FTs) in the state to deal with the citizenship status of those excluded from the NRC.

The notification said, “The panel of selected candidates is prepared from the retired judicial officers, advocates, and retired civil servants for appointment in order of merit. A panel of 50 wait list candidates is also prepared and published.”

The Gauhati High Court interviews candidates for selection as FT members, while the appointments are made by the Home and Political Department.