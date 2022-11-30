Assam: 22 students suspended for gheraoing pregnant teacher

Twenty-two students have been suspended from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Assam’s Dibrugarh after they allegedly gheraoed and abused a pregnant teacher who had complained about one of them to his parents.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said the teacher, who is five months pregnant, did not suffer any injury but was traumatised by the incident on Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital.

He said she had tried to inform a student’s parents about his poor performance and absence in classes. Soon after, this student gathered a few of his friends to gherao the teacher.

The teacher, surrounded by nearly 40 students who were shouting and hurling abuses at her, was rescued by her colleagues, the SP said.

The school, a residential one, suspended 22 students who allegedly took the lead in the incident. They were sent back to their homes.

The local administration has ordered an investigation. School authorities, meanwhile, have identified two students who mobilised the others.

No formal complaint has been lodged against the students.