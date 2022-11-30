scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Assam: 22 students suspended for gheraoing pregnant teacher

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said the teacher, who is five months pregnant, did not suffer any injury but was traumatised by the incident on Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital.

The teacher, surrounded by nearly 40 students who were shouting and hurling abuses at her, was rescued by her colleagues, the SP said.

Twenty-two students have been suspended from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Assam’s Dibrugarh after they allegedly gheraoed and abused a pregnant teacher who had complained about one of them to his parents.

He said she had tried to inform a student’s parents about his poor performance and absence in classes. Soon after, this student gathered a few of his friends to gherao the teacher.

The school, a residential one, suspended 22 students who allegedly took the lead in the incident. They were sent back to their homes.

The local administration has ordered an investigation. School authorities, meanwhile, have identified two students who mobilised the others.

No formal complaint has been lodged against the students.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:49:09 pm
