Assam: 16-year-old girl tests positive for Covid-19 after death

A 16-year-old girl tested positive for Covid-19 after she died in Guwahati on Thursday night, making her the second person in Assam to die of the novel coronavirus. Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government was sorry that she could not be diagnosed while alive and could not get the treatment she deserved.

Sarma added it needed to be checked with the Centre whether she would be added in the official state toll because her diagnosis was after her death. Last month, a 65-year-old man from Hailakandi district had succumbed to Covid-19.

The girl, a Guwahati resident, had complained of pain in her legs and fever on April 27 and was taken to a local hospital. She was checked and prescribed medicines. Then, she moved to her grandmother’s house in the staff quarter of a cancer hospital in Guwahati. The grandmother works as a support staff in the hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, she died after complaining of pain in her legs and vomiting once. Upon hearing of her death, doctors at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital advised that a sample be collected from the body and that the last rites be conducted as is done with a Covid patient. The sample tested positive later in the night.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, a post-graduate student of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) — the largest tertiary care hospital in the state — who was posted in Covid screening duty tested positive for the virus.

The doctor was on screening duty from May 4, but he was showing symptoms from April 27. However, when on duty, he was wearing complete PPE kit, the minister Sarma said.

Following the detection, 386 persons, including important officials of the GMCH, have been put into quarantine and their test results are awaited. Two hostels of the institute — one in which the doctor was a boarder and the other which he visited — have been declared as containment zones. No new patients would be admitted into the GMCH for the next three days, Sarma announced.

As on Friday, 56 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Assam, out of which 34 have been discharged or recovered.

