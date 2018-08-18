Assam: 11 arrested in lynching case

Biswanath SP, Diganta Kumar Choudhury, said, “We have arrested 11 persons till now and the investigation is in full-swing.” (Illustration: Mithun Chakraborty) Biswanath SP, Diganta Kumar Choudhury, said, “We have arrested 11 persons till now and the investigation is in full-swing.” (Illustration: Mithun Chakraborty)

Eleven people were arrested till Friday evening for the lynching of a man in Assam’s Biswanath district over suspicion of cow theft, police said.

Deben Rajbongshi, 35, was killed and three others were injured in a mob attack at Line No.15 area of the Diplunga Tea estate under the Sootea police station in Biswanath early on Thursday morning.

Biswanath SP, Diganta Kumar Choudhury, said, “We have arrested 11 persons till now and the investigation is in full-swing.”

Police claimed that they recovered two cows with the tempo (pick-up vehicle) the victims were travelling in. The survivors, however, had said that they were in the area to buy pigs. A fifth person in the group that was attacked managed to escape during the assault and sources said he has also been traced by police.

