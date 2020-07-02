Assam: 1 of 26 Bangladeshis jailed dies of cardiac arrest

Mohammad Bokul Mia, a 55-year-old resident of Chilmari in Bangladesh, was taken to Dhubri Civil Hospital Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain. (File Photo/Representational) Mohammad Bokul Mia, a 55-year-old resident of Chilmari in Bangladesh, was taken to Dhubri Civil Hospital Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain. (File Photo/Representational)

One of the 26 Bangladeshi fishermen under arrest in a jail in Assam for nearly two months for allegedly flouting visa rules died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital on Wednesday, officials said.

The Indian Express had earlier reported on the group being arrested in Assam’s Dhubri district in May while they were trying to return to their country.

While calls for the release of the men, who worked as fishermen and farm labourers and had valid passports stamped with travel visas, have been growing in the neighbouring country, the police have filed criminal charges, alleging they were engaged in employment activities and had violated the terms of their non-work visa.

Mohammad Bokul Mia, a 55-year-old resident of Chilmari in Bangladesh, was taken to Dhubri Civil Hospital Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain.

Dhubri SP Yuvraj said, “He was taken to the hospital and he died in the hospital. Formalities are on to handover the body…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.