Assam: 1 dead, 177 in hospital due to ‘food poisoning’

Nearly 200 people fell ill and one is suspected to have died after consuming packed food served at a government function to ceremonially launch the first academic session of MBBS course at the Diphu Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

DC of Karbi Anglong, Ng Chandra Dhwaj Singha, said, “198 people suffered due to the food. Out of the 177 admitted, all but 42 have already been treated and discharged. One casualty of a 35-year-old man belonging to a village under the Bokolia Police Station has been reported. The post-mortem report will come tomorrow and only then we can say what is the reason of the death.”

Singha has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

The high profile event was attended by CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma, at a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday, said that he too had food from the same kitchen and suffered a minor stomach upset.