Asaam lynching case: 36 arested so far

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia Wednesday said 36 people have been arrested in the case of lynching of two youths in Karbi Anglong district earlier this month.

Abhijit Nath (30) and Nilotpal Das (29), residents of Guwahati, were lynched in Panjuri Kachari village in Karbi Anglong on June 8 after local residents suspected they were “child abductors”.

“We are trying to ensure speedy chargesheeting based on scientific investigation so that the guilty do not go scot free,” Saikia told The Indian Express.

Saikia said that apart from investigating the lynching, police have also initiated “soft-policing” initiatives after the incident.

“We have started engaging with communities in interior areas and campaigning against misuse of social media and against superstition,” he said.

The initiative, he said, was started with senior police officers campaigning in districts like Sonitpur, Kamrup and Lakhimpur.

