Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Asaam lynching case: 36 arested so far

Abhijit Nath (30) and Nilotpal Das (29), residents of Guwahati, were lynched in Panjuri Kachari village in Karbi Anglong on June 8 after local residents suspected they were “child abductors”.

By: Express News Service | Guwahati | Published: June 21, 2018 4:47:43 am
Karbi Anglong lynching: Gauhati HC issues notice to state government Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30)

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia Wednesday said 36 people have been arrested in the case of lynching of two youths in Karbi Anglong district earlier this month.

Abhijit Nath (30) and Nilotpal Das (29), residents of Guwahati, were lynched in Panjuri Kachari village in Karbi Anglong on June 8 after local residents suspected they were “child abductors”.

“We are trying to ensure speedy chargesheeting based on scientific investigation so that the guilty do not go scot free,” Saikia told The Indian Express.

Saikia said that apart from investigating the lynching, police have also initiated “soft-policing” initiatives after the incident.

“We have started engaging with communities in interior areas and campaigning against misuse of social media and against superstition,” he said.

The initiative, he said, was started with senior police officers campaigning in districts like Sonitpur, Kamrup and Lakhimpur.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now