Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet adopts declaration on climate change

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday adopted the ‘Pakke Declaration’ aimed at “climate resilient development” in the state. According to an official government release, the declaration is the first of its kind by any state government in the country.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu called the declaration a “historic and significant milestone” during the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsav’- an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.

The #PakkeDeclaration on climate change resilient & responsive Arunachal adopted in cabinet meeting today is a historic & significant milestone in #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. It envisages climate resilient development thru its 5 broad themes ie #PanchDharas resting on 75 strategies. pic.twitter.com/fUZ4rob1bz — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 13, 2021

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Khandu, was held at Pakke Tiger Reserve in Pakke Kessang district — for the first time outside the state capital.

The declaration, called the ‘Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh’, envisages a multi-sectoral approach towards low emission and climate-resilient development through five broad themes, or the Panch Dharas — environment, forest and climate change; health and well being of all; sustainable and adaptive living; livelihoods and opportunities and evidence generation and collaborative action.

These rest on 75 strategies including protecting forest cover, restoring degraded forests, reducing health vulnerability due to climate change and extreme weather events, developing master plans for all urban areas reflective of local climate change-induced risks, adopting efficient irrigation measures, promoting entrepreneurship, among others.

“This landmark movement is for the benefit of future generations and in recognition of the potential contribution Arunachal Pradesh can make towards fulfilment of the targets within the contribution of India in pursuance of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, considering the forest and natural resources wealth we have,” Khandu told reporters.

He added that the government would do its best to “protect the people from the challenges posed by climate change and its impact on biodiversity”, by addressing both the risks of the economy and the ecosystem.

The release said that the action plan would be implemented with sector-wise resource allocation within respective budgetary envelopes for coordinated and systematic engagements to urgently tackle and mitigate the impact of climate change.

In the Cabinet meeting, the rare butterfly species, Kaiser-e-Hind, was adopted as the state butterfly. Additionally, the department of environment & forest was renamed as the department of environment, forest and climate change.