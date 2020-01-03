Anti-CAA protests: Assam orders magisterial probe into 2 deaths

The probe has to be completed in 15 days. (Reuters/File) The probe has to be completed in 15 days. (Reuters/File)

The Assam government has initiated a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of two persons, who were allegedly killed in police firing during anti-CAA protests last month in the state.

Biswajit Pegu, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) district, said the inquiry into the deaths of Abdul Amin and Dipanjal Das, who had sustained bullet injuries on December 12 in Guwahati, were ordered following directions by the NHRC. The probe has to be completed in 15 days.

Four people had died in alleged police firing while another two died allegedly during violence by miscreants last month.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Guwahati, state BJP president Ranjeet Dass said that a misinformation campaign has been launched to mislead people of the state.

