Anger in Assam as Rajya Sabha is told state ‘studying’ Clause 6 report

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

The recommendations by a high-level panel on implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord are “under examination of the state government”, the Centre told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday, sparking sharp criticism in Assam against the Sarbananda Sonowal administration for its delay in clearing it.

Clause 6 of the 1985 accord speaks about safeguards to protect Assamese culture. To institute them, a 14-member committee was constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The committee submitted its report to the Assam government in February. The report was to be ratified by the state Assembly before going to the Centre.

Arunachal Pradesh Advocate-General Nilay Dutta, a member of the panel, tweeted: “The clause 6 committee report remains with the Govt of Assam for consideration. Was it ever sent to the Home Ministry GOI? The answer in Rajya Sabha is silent on this aspect. @sarbanandsonwal I am shocked and hurt. At least today, talk to Assam from your heart.”

AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, also a member of the committee, said: “It proves they are not committed to implement the recommendations of the committee’s report.”

Sonowal told reporters Wednesday: “The government will take steps to implement Clause 6 as per the recommendations of the committee.”

