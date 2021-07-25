Amit Shah: Assam rejected insurgency, agitations, chose development by voting BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday said the Narendra Modi government was committed to ushering in peace and development in the northeastern states. In Guwahati, as part of his two-day visit to the region to launch various projects, Shah said, “The fact that BJP has been elected to power for the second time in Assam means that the people of Assam have chosen the path of development and rejected one of andolan (agitation), aatankwad (insurgency), hathiyar (arms).”

Earlier on Sunday, Shah inaugurated a radiation therapy block at the State Cancer Institute and laid the foundation stone for the 430-bedded Tamulpur Medical College. This is the BJP leader’s first trip to Assam after the party’s victory in the Assam Assembly elections this year.

Speaking at Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, after he handed over compensation cheques to those who had lost family members to Covid-19, Shah said that it was possible in the BJP that a successful sitting Chief Minister would step down to support and make space for someone else — like Sarbananda Sonowal did for Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Assam has benefited in two ways — while Himanta Biswa Sarma became chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal became a Cabinet minister and he now represents Assam’s concerns on a national level,” he said, adding that it was the first time since independence that five ministers from the Northeast were part of the Union Cabinet. “This shows how important the Northeast is for the Narendra Modi government,” he said.

He added that it was under the BJP government that several long-standing issues of various communities of the Northeast, including those of the Bodos, Karbis and Brus, have been addressed. “The historic Bodo agreement was done under the BJP, and the government has already delivered 90 per cent of the conditions of the agreement. By 2024, we would have fulfilled all our promises with regard to the Bodo issue,” he said.

Shah on Saturday held a closed-door meeting in Shillong with the Chief Ministers of all eight Northeastern states to discuss inter-state border disputes in the region. He said that PM Modi has visited the region 35 times in the last seven years, proving the government’s commitment to the Northeast. He said bandhs and agitation had gone down in Manipur, where the BJP has been in power for almost five years. “In the last four-and-a-half years, there has not been a single bandh or blockade. Earlier, there would be at least 10 days of bandh on an average in Manipur,” he said.

Shah also inaugurated the Greater Sohra Water Supply Scheme aimed at benefiting over 20,000 people in East Khasi Hills and launched the Assam Rifles’ and Meghalaya government’s Green Sohra Plantation Drive in Meghalaya.