Amid speculation of Golaghat MLA joining BJP, Assam Congress expels sitting legislator

The Congress on Friday expelled a sitting MLA amid speculation that she will join the BJP. The party has, meanwhile, started meetings at the ground level led by leaders visiting from Delhi and a survey to gauge public mood regarding probable alliances for the Assembly polls next year.

“Ajanta Neog is hereby expelled from the primary membership of Indian National Congress for her anti-party activity with immediate effect. This has the approval of the Honourable Congress President,” an order by Ranjan Bora, general secretary (organisation) of state Congress said.

Neog is MLA from Golaghat and a former minister in the erstwhile Tarun Gogoi cabinet.

There was speculation that Neog might join the BJP during the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Friday that there have been no political talks between Neog and the party. Sarma said it would not be surprising if Neog expressed a wish to join the BJP following her expulsion from Congress.

During his visit, begining Shah will distribute financial grants to Namghars — traditional Assamese prayer halls — and lay foundation stones for several development and infrastructure projects, including medical and law colleges. He would hold meetings with the Assam BJP unit and representatives of allies. He will visit Imphal before flying back to Delhi on December 27.

Sarma said that with Shah’s visit and his meeting with the state party unit, the BJP’s “formal journey” towards the Assembly polls will begin.

Meanwhile, four Congress secretaries from Delhi — Anirudh Singh, Vikas Upadhyay, Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe and Aditya Sharma — are in Assam. They will be meeting office bearers of district Congress committees, MLAs, and former MLAs and MPs of the party, among others.

They have held meetings with state leaders, sources said. “Several issues were being taken up, including administration of the Assam unit of the Congress,” a state party leader said.

The state Congress unit has initiated a survey to gauge public mood regarding its leaders and probable alliances, including that with the AIUDF.