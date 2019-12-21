Amid CAA outcry, Assam decides to frame law that ensures only ‘indigenous’ can buy land

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The protesters in Assam are worried about the prospect of the arrival of more migrants, irrespective of religion, in a state whose demography and politics have been defined by migration. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The protesters in Assam are worried about the prospect of the arrival of more migrants, irrespective of religion, in a state whose demography and politics have been defined by migration.

With protests against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) showing no signs of abating, the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in Assam Saturday decided that it will introduce legislation to bar non-indigenous people from buying land in the state.

The decision to frame a law to protect the ‘indigenous’ population in the state comes on the heels of apprehensions in Assam about the influx of migrants in the state, which the natives fear, will compromise the Assamese cultural identity.

The decision for the new legislation by the state government coincided with the All Assam Students Union (AASU) accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sonowal of misleading people that their identity, language and land are secure even as Bangladeshis are being settled here through the contentious legislation, news agency PTI reported.

The protesters in Assam are worried about the prospect of the arrival of more migrants, irrespective of religion, in a state whose demography and politics have been defined by migration. The Assam Movement (1979-85) was built around migration from Bangladesh, which many Assamese fear will lead to their culture and language being subdued, besides putting pressure on land resources and job opportunities.

A series of decisions for the overall well-being of people, numerous indigenous communities, and the state was taken today by #Assam Cabinet under the chairmanship of HCM @sarbanandsonwal. We are committed to unhindered growth of Assam guided by vision of PM Sri @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/oWAA3Vr38y — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 21, 2019

The protesters’ argument is that the new law is in violation of the Assam Accord of 1985, which sets March 24, 1971 as the cutoff for Indian citizenship. This is also the cut-off for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, whose final version was published this year. Under the new citizenship law, the cutoff is December 31, 2014, for Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It has become controversial largely because it excludes Muslims.

Taking a u-turn after voting in support of the Citizenship Bill in the Rajya Sabha, BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) moved the Supreme Court against the contentious bill which was passed by both Houses.

So far, five people have lost lives in the protests against the NRC and CAA in Assam.

