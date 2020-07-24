Amid African Swine Fever outbreak, Assam opposes Centre’s nod to transport pigs from Punjab-Haryana to Northeast

Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

Amid a viral outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) that has killed more than 17,000 pigs in Assam, the Centre’s recent decision to export pigs from North India to the Northeast has compounded the concerns of small pig farmers in the state. On Wednesday, an order from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said that the government had decided to “allow movement of pigs from states of Haryana and Punjab to the north-eastern states.”

The move has led to opposition in Assam since the small industry has already suffered major losses because of the Covid-19 lockdown, closely followed by the ASF outbreak.

“This is very unfair for a number of reasons,” said Manoj Basumatary, Tezpur-based pig farmer and President, North East Progressive Pig Farmers’ Association (NEPPFA), “When the disease broke out for the first time in our state, we extended full support to the government: we followed all their guidelines, we stopped selling pigs even if it meant it would be huge losses for us. Many of these restrictions are still in place. Now, just as we are trying to recover losses, they have said they will transport pigs from North India. It is not a level playing field.”

The first ASF outbreak — a severe viral disease that affects wild and domestic pigs typically resulting in an acute hemorrhagic fever —was reported in September 2019 in China. The disease hit Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in April this year. While in Assam it has killed 17,118 pigs in 422 villages of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Majuli, Golaghat, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Sonitpur districts, 4,553 pigs have died in 480 centres of Arunachal Pradesh.

The outbreak led both the states to ban the slaughter and sale of pigs and adopt biosecurity measures (quarantine affected farms) to contain the spread. “From June, there were limited sales of pigs. But the disease keeps occurring sporadically here and there since containment protocols couldn’t be followed on ground for various reasons,” said Basumatary, “Many farmers have lost hundreds of pigs to ASF.” Unlike Classical Swine Fever, ASF has no preventive vaccination.

In a press conference on Thursday, Assam Agriculture and Animal Husbandry minister Atul Bora said that around 20,000 pig rearing families have been affected, causing each family a loss of around Rs 30,000.

Later in the evening, Bora wrote to Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh, requesting him to withdraw the order, describing the decision as “poorly conceived.” “Presently, in Assam we have taken steps to extensively educate the farmers on the focus for containment of African Swine Fever and have taken harsh measures to prevent sale of pork, transportation of pigs to ensure that there is no is further spread of the disease.” he wrote, adding that the recent order was “a recipe for disaster to only allow for quicker dissemination of the virus.” “Any free movement of pigs from outside the state shall seriously undermine all steps taken to control the spread and also endanger the spread to areas outside the north-eastern states” Bora wrote in the letter.

He explained how the current wave of floods in Assam had delayed the culling operations of the infected pigs in the affected districts. “As per guidelines, we need to go for culling of the pigs but have kept it on hold because of floods. We aim to do it by August 15,” he said, adding how the rise in water table because of the floods does not allow deep pit burial of the culled carcasses at the moment.

Dr Tachi Taku, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Arunachal Pradesh said that while the state government was yet to put out an official statement on the matter, it was “not the right time to import pigs.” “We have issued a blanket ban on transport of pigs within the state, so how can we bring in new pigs from the Northern states at this time?” he asked, adding that it was a decision that would hurt the prospect of local farmers too.

The fledgling pig industry of the Northeast has only begun to grow in the last decade. “This sector has shown a lot of promise with educated youth taking to progressive pig farming using modern technology,” said Basumatary, “Decisions like these ruin the prospect of the Northeastern states as a hub for export of pork products.”

