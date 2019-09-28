Allegations of brutality: Assam cops launch initiative to improve police-public relationship

Days after multiple allegations of brutality were levelled against Assam Police, district police chiefs on Saturday visited several police stations and advised personnel to improve their interaction with the public as well as bridge the gap between the constabulary and senior officers.

Advertising

There have been two allegations of police personnel thrashing women relatives of accused this month, one in Darrang district and another in Barpeta district — enquiries into both are ongoing. Moreover, an enquiry is also going on into the alleged assault on an Assam Civil Service officer by the SP of Kokrajhar district.

Director-General of Police, Kuladhar Saikia and other top officers of the force in Guwahati, addressed police heads of districts and ranges via a video conference.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Saikia said, “Police have already taken stern action and enquiries are ongoing into these allegations. We should have cordial behaviour so that reporting and recording of crimes are done without fear. People need to have that trust in us. Moreover, I have told the senior officers that the gap between them and the personnel on the ground has to be breached.”

Advertising

“From now, the district SP will visit one police station each in his district and attended the evening roll-call of the personnel. The officers will listen to and advice the constabulary. Constables will be encouraged to share with the SP the difficulties they are facing on the ground and the SPs will advise them on how to tackle that. If constables have any suggestions that will also be taken note of. The DIG of the range will also visit a police station at least once a week. These new steps are in continuity with our efforts of people-friendly policing,” Saikia added.

“The police-public connect needs to be maximum and towards that, the Nagarik Committees are functional in all 343 police stations of the state. It’s important for us to talk to people and seek their cooperation. We have also reiterated that corruption at any level will be dealt sternly,” Saikia said.

On Friday, a sub-inspector in Guwahati was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a bank official. In July, two Assam police officers and a home guard were arrested on charges of robbing a woman from Mizoram to the tune of Rs 20 lakh in Guwahati.