Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Alerted by Facebook, Assam police averts girl’s suicide

"The information was received from Facebook headquarters. A life was saved," police officials said.

By: PTI | Guwahati | Updated: July 27, 2018 10:43:02 am
Alerted by Facebook, Assam police averts girl's suicide “Info was received from Facebook last night that a minor girl had updated her status as- ‘I am gonna to commit suicide today’, the Assam Police said in a tweet.
Related News

A girl who had posted on Facebook that she was going to commit suicide was saved by the police in the nick of time after the social media giant’s US-based headquarters alerted them.

“Info was received from Facebook last night that a minor girl had updated her status as- ‘I am gonna to commit suicide today’. The child was located in 30 mins & her safety ensured. She & her family were counselled. She is safe and in their care,” the Assam Police said in a tweet.

“The information was received from Facebook headquarters. A life was saved,” police officials said.

The post was later deleted on police advice.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement