Akhil Gogoi’s KMSS announces new political party ahead of Assam elections

Akhil Gogoi is currently in jail after he was booked by the NIA on charges of sedition (Express photo)

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) led by activist Akhil Gogoi on Friday announced a new political party named “Raijor Dal” (which roughly translates into People’s Party) for next year’s state elections.

“The KMSS along with 70 other organisations representing ethnic communities came together today to announce the new regional political party. Our ideological line will be politically federal, socially inclusive and economically self-reliant,” KMSS president Bhasco De Saikia told The Indian Express.

Gogoi is currently in jail after he was booked by the NIA on charges of sedition and under provisions of the UA(P)A for his involvement in the anti-CAA movement. On Thursday, an NIA court granted him bail in one of the protest-related cases. But another NIA case against him continues.

The KMSS had played an important role in the anti-CAA movement in the state. Raijor Dal is the second political party to be formed recently in Assam with an eye on the upcoming elections.

Last month, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) was formed under the aegis of two most influential and powerful student-youth bodies of the state — the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP). Both the AASU and the AJYCP were instrumental in the anti-CAA protests.

The Raijor Dal and the AJP come at a time when the Congress and AIUDF have announced an alliance and formation of a front with other like-minded parties to defeat the BJP.

“Our aim,” said Saikia, “is to throw out the BJP and defeat the Congress-AIUDF alliance in 2021 elections.” He added, “We appeal to all regionalist forces in the state to come together.”

