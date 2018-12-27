AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal threatens TV journalist

Badruddin Ajmal, president of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), on Wednesday called a TV journalist names and threatened to break his head after the latter questioned the Dhubri MP on poll alliances for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The incident happened when the AIUDF chief was addressing mediapersons in South Salmara district. After Ajmal said that his party was with the grand alliance of opposition parties, the journalist, working for a local TV channel, asked if there was a possibility of him changing his affiliation after the elections.

The perfume baron then lost his cool and called the journalist names. “He is asking for how much money will I be sold to the BJP? His father will be sold. Go from here or else I will break your head. Go and file a case against me…”

No complaint has been filed by the journalist against the MP so far, police said.

The AIUDF, led by Ajmal, enjoys significant support among the Bengali-speaking Muslim community in the lower Assam region. It has been looking to join the Congress-led grand alliance of Opposition parties for the general elections next year.