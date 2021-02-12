Ahead of polls, Assam govt removes Covid additional cess on fuel, liquor

Due to the additional cess, the price of petrol and diesel had gone up by Rs 5 per litre in Assam. (Express photo/Representational)

The Assam government on Friday withdrew the additional cess and taxes imposed during the Covid-19 period, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced while delivering vote on account.

“Speaker sir, I am grateful to my cabinet colleagues who agreed to my proposal this morning to rescind this additional cess. Hence, petrol and diesel will become cheaper by Rs5 per litre with effect from midnight tonight benefitting lakhs of consumers across Assam,” Sarma said, speaking on the second day of the last Assembly session of the incumbent government.

“Similarly, the additional cess imposed on various liquor categories during last year, averaging around 25%, has also been withdrawn,” he added.

Assam is scheduled to go to polls in April this year.

Sarma, in his speech, listed all the achievements of the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government and the various schemes successfully implemented in different sectors.

“We have consciously taken decisions to ensure we leave a legacy- a legacy of hope, of peace and of progress. And as I stand before you, I believe it is a moment of truth for this Government led by honourable Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal – let history judge us for the work we have done, in the way we have dedicated our Government to protect, preserve and unite our history, culture, people and traditions,” Sarma said.

He noted that during the tenure of the Sonowal-led government, Assam has not witnessed even a single incident of communal unrest. “What can be a more glorious tribute to the men and women serving in our administration and to the people of Assam?” he asked.