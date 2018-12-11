AGP threatens to quit alliance in Assam if Citizenship Bill passed

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP in the NDA coalition government in Assam, wrote to BJP president Amit Shah on Monday stating that it will walk out of the alliance if the “obnoxious” Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, is “intended to be passed” in Parliament.

The winter session of Parliament starts on Tuesday.

The letter, signed by AGP president Atul Bora and the party’s working president Keshab Mahanta, stated, “It is pertinent to mention that the AGP is fully committed to implementation of the provisions of the Assam Accord and hence we can never support the obnoxious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016…”

AGP spokesperson Manoj Saikia told The Indian Express that the party had joined the alliance only on the assurance that the government will work with commitment on implementation of the Assam Accord.