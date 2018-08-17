After Village Rockstars, Rima Das makes Assam hope again with her new film

Rima Das’s Bulbul Can Sing will premiere at TIFF 2018 on September 9. Rima Das’s Bulbul Can Sing will premiere at TIFF 2018 on September 9.

Luxury of time is what Rima Das had when she made Village Rockstars, the Assamese film that made headlines earlier this year when it won the National Award. Das took four years to make the film. She calls it an “experiment” (she’s never been professionally trained!) — her pet project she poured her heart and soul into.

Now, as Das becomes one of the most sought-after names in contemporary Indian cinema, her new film, Bulbul Can Sing, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018 in September, is eagerly anticipated. “TIFF is one of the most coveted film festivals globally (the others being Cannes, Berlin and Venice Film Festivals) and it was quite surprising that Bulbul was selected,” says Das, who missed the deadline for Cannes (March) but hurried to make the date for TIFF. “I have now realised you can’t take three-four years to make one film,” she says, with a laugh.

“I shot Bulbul over two months, and edited it really fast as well. Each film has its own challenges — I am not saying this was easier but that fact that Village Rockstars, despite being such a shot in the dark, was so well-received, gave me confidence that things can be done differently. And can work, too,” says Das.

Bulbul Can Sing is described as a “coming of age” drama about three friends, told through a young female protagonist, Bulbul. “It’s about friendship, love, loss and discovering yourself,” says Das, who insists that she never consciously tries to make “issue-based” films.

Rima Das won the National Award for Village Rockstars. Rima Das won the National Award for Village Rockstars.

“But, inevitably, when you’re telling a story about human relationships, you’re also telling a story about issues,” she says. The human connect, which Village Rockstars (about a girl in search of an electric guitar in her village) was especially praised for, is what Das does best. “And ofcourse, Assam is my priority,” she says, “I know my people, so I feel I tell their story better.”

Like her previous films, Bulbul is also set in as Assamese village — shot over 60 days in and around Kalardiya, Chaygaon, which is the filmmaker’s native village. Once again, Das has sourced her actors from the village — for Village Rockstars she had taught the kids “how to act under mukoli aakax (open skies).” “This time it’s going to be the same — except that I have one actor who is a professional.”

Having been circulated only amongst a handful of film festivals in India and abroad, Village Rockstars still has not been commercially released in Assam — or in India, for that matter. “I am aware many in Assam haven’t watched it but I’ve still received immense support,” says Das, adding “Village Rockstars will have a commercial release at the end of September this year.”

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd