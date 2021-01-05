After abduction complaint, Assam cops probe if ‘tunnel at Bangladesh border used for smuggling’

The length of the pipe is around 30-40 feet and it is around 3 feet in diameter.

The discovery of a tunnel-like underground structure along the Indo-Bangla border in Assam’s Karimganj district has prompted security forces to look into the possibility of it being used as a route for smuggling and other nefarious activities.

A spokesperson of the Mizoram and Cachar Frontier of the BSF told The Indian Express that “it is a hume pipe”, which was built much earlier by the government as a part of the construction of International Boundary Border Road (IBBR) and International Boundary Border Fence (IBBF) to drain water from India to Bangladesh.

“The possibility of miscreants and criminals removing the concertina wires placed in it and crawling through it cannot be ruled out,” the spokesperson said. The area is densely forested. The length of the pipe is around 30-40 feet and it is around 3 feet in diameter.

The structure was discovered last week when police received a complaint about a local resident, Dilwar Hussain, being allegedly abducted for ransom by Bangladeshi criminals on December 28. Hussain was released soon after the family complained to the police.

Police have so far arrested three Indians for the abduction. “The three arrested men had Bangladeshi accomplices… The abducted man says he was taken to the Bangladeshi side through the structure,” said Karimganj SP Mayank Kumar. He said that “maybe” miscreants could be using the structure for other criminal purposes. Police are probing all aspects, he said.

In a statement, the BSF has refuted any allegation that any Indian national was “abducted” by Bangladeshi miscreants through the tunnel.

According to the BSF, two Indian nationals had taken money from their Bangladeshi counterparts promising to send cattle across. But that did not work out. “Resultantly, they were detained in order to give the money back. They may have crossed into Bangladesh by themselves and the allegations that the Bangladeshi miscreants abducted them into Bangladesh as being claimed by the individuals seems to be false and fabricated…”