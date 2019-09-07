AFPSA extended for six months from Aug 28 in Assam

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been extended for six months in Assam effective from August 28 after reviewing the law and order situation in the state, a government release said here o Saturday.

The act which empowers security forces to conduct operations, arrest anyone anywhere without prior notice ha been continuing in Assam since November 1990. The declaration was made under Section 3 of the AFPSA by the state home and political department, the release said.

“Consequent upon review of law and order situation i Assam, in the past six months, the state government video notification issued to this effect by the Home and Political department, Assam and as per Section 3 of the Armed Force (Special Powers) Act, 1958, has declared the entire state o Assam as ‘Disturbed Area’ w.e.f 28-08-2019 upto six month unless withdrawn earlier”, it added.

The Act was imposed in Assam in 1990 but it ceded it power in September 2017 and asked the state government t decide whether it should continue.