Adequate arrangements in place for those not included in final NRC to appeal, says govt

Ahead of the publication of the final National Register of Citizens on August 31, the government Tuesday said it will make adequate arrangements for people to appeal against non-inclusion in the NRC in Assam.

A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs said every individual, whose name does not figure in the final NRC, can represent his/her case in front of foreigners’ tribunals. The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others on Monday.

“It was decided that in order to facilitate the persons excluded from NRC, adequate arrangements will be made by the state government to provide full opportunity to appeal against their non-inclusion. Every individual, whose name does not figure in the final NRC, can represent his/her case in front of the appellate authority i.e. Foreigner Tribunals (FT),” a home ministry statement said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had indicated Monday that while the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be published on August 31, as mandated by the Supreme Court, the government could later enact a legislation on the enumeration process — if questions are raised over it.

Last week, the top court ruled that exclusions to the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be published online only on August 31, the date on which the final NRC is scheduled to be released.

In July, this year, an affidavit of the Home Ministry had indicated that genuine citizens may have been excluded and foreigners included in the list. It also raised the possibility of a law-and-order situation in the state. The Supreme Court, however, did not grant the plea for reverification but extended the deadline to August 31.