Additional NRC exclusion list to be released on June 26

A draft list of people, who were included in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on July 30 last year but later found ineligible or wrongfully included, will be released on June 26, according to a statement from the NRC state coordinator’s office.

Advertising

In last year’s draft, 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were included, leaving out over 40 lakh people. Those excluded were given a chance to appeal in the ‘claims and objections’ round. Nearly 36 lakh people filed their ‘claims’ while ‘objections’ were received against a little over two lakh people among the 2.89 crore people included in the final draft.

The additional draft list of exclusion will include those among the 2.89 crore who were found ineligible upon re-verification or during the hearings for the ‘claims and objections’ round. The Supreme Court has set July 31 as the date of publication of the final NRC.

The statement on Thursday explained that the exclusion list will include individuals who were found ineligible upon suo motu verification “due to any reason” by NRC authorities, including being a doubtful voter (D-Voter), declared foreigner, or having a case pending at one of the 100 Foreigner Tribunals (FTs) in the state, or descendants of the above categories.

Advertising

The list will be available online and at NSKs and DC/SDO/Circle Officer’s offices on June 26.

Those who will feature in the June 26 list will be informed individually through letters delivered at their home. “Such persons will have the opportunity to file their claims at the designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) before July 11. Their claims will be disposed thereafter before publication of final NRC on July 31,” the statement said.