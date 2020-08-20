AASU, AJYCP announce panel amid talk of new political outfit in Assam

Talks about the formation of a new party, comprising leaders of the AASU, among others, began following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act earlier this year. (File)

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Wednesday came together to announce the formation of an “Assam Advisory Committee”, comprising 16 prominent personalities from the state, to suggest the future course of action towards protecting the interests of the state’s indigenous people.

The announcement comes amid speculation about the formation of a new regional political party for the upcoming Assembly polls early next year. Talks about the formation of a new party, comprising leaders of the AASU, among others, began following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act earlier this year.

The 16-member committee — aided by AASU and AJYCP general secretaries Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Palash Changmai, respectively — includes writer and former Rajya Sabha member Nagen Saikia, Padma Shri awardee and writer Arup Kumar Dutta, former Meghalaya Governor Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary, and National Award-winning filmmaker Jahnu Barua, among others.

AASU’s Gogoi told The Indian Express, “The committee will decide upon the academic, social, economical and political ways to protect the future of the indigenous people of the state.”

